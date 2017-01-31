Walmart Introduces Free and Faster Shipping for Online Orders

January 31, 2017 8:41 PM
Filed Under: Amazon, online, Prime, Shipping, shopping, Walmart

Walmart is paid membership based free shipping option, with a free, free shipping program. The program will include a lower spending threshold to qualify and include faster delivery on “essential” items. The announcement comes as a last resort stunt to compete with the ever-growing Amazon Prime.

Two million of the store’s most popular items such as, diapers, pet food, toys and Electronics. (How are those considered “essentials”?)  Historically Walmart’s average ship time has been 3-5 days.

CEO Mark Lore said he believes the strategy will dramatically increase declining online sales. Anything purchased outside of the 2 million “essentials” will count toward the needed $35 threshold, but will not shipped as quickly as the other items.

Will Walmart online ever be able to compete with Amazon?

