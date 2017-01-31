VIDEO: Chiropractor Caught Filming Female Patients

Christopher Foley, a chiropractor in Kent, England, was sentenced to four and a half years in jail after he was caught filming female patients while they changed and touching his patients inappropriately while “giving treatment”.

Foley was charged on 11 counts of voyeurism and four of sexual assault. He was only caugt after a patient noticed a flashing red light hidden in the room where he asked his pages to undress and put on a gown.

After a raid was conducted on Foley’s practice, police found 17 clips of patients getting undressed and animal pornography.