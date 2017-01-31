The Rustic Expanding, Will Open Second Location This Summer

January 31, 2017 12:31 PM
The Rustic, situated just south of Jack FM at Central Expressway and Hall, sells more alcohol than any other stand-alone bar in Texas.  An impressive feat indeed.  This means that in terms of alcohol sales, The Rustic competes with major arenas, like the American Airlines Center, and hotels like The Gaylord Texan.  It’s no wonder owners want to expand.

The Rustic, which is part of a family of businesses including nearby Mutt’s Canine Cantina, and Bowl and Barrel, located at the Shops at Park Lane, is partially owned by Texas Country legend Pat Green under the broader business umbrella of FreeRange Concepts.  FreeRange also has another restaurant and bar located in Houston and San Antonio called the General Public.

So where will The Rustic open it’s doors next?  Unfortunately, for surrounding counties, it won’t be in Fort Worth, or Frisco.  Rather, The Rustic will set up bar, stage, and restaurant in San Antonio.  Like it is in DFW, The Rustic will set up shop near its other properties, General Public and Bowl and Barrel, in The Rim development this summer.

