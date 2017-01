Attention Trekkies! After months of waiting, rumors, casting and production delays, CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery has FINALLY started filming. While a premiere date hasn’t been set just yet, it is confirmed that the lead role will be played by The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green and the series will be set in the “Prime Universe” of the series in the past. The show will take place ten years before the events of the original series. We. Can’t. Wait.