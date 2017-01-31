Snpachat Launches Custom Snapcodes to Link to Websites

Following a recent update, Snapchat recently released another update to the app. It now has the ability to add custom codes to link to websites. The new Snapcodes will prompt users to open a website when people snap the image. While this seems like a small update, this is a big update coming from the app that will further attract brands. In other words, don’t be surprised if you start seeing Snapcodes in future advertisements.
Snpachat Launches Custom Snapcodes to Link to WebsitesJanuary 31, 2017 2:53 PM
(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)