Skip Fletcher Of Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Has Passed At 82

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of visiting the state fair, then you know that the Fletcher Corny Dog is a staple in any fair-goers diet. Well we are sad to report that Skip Fletcher, the son who inherited the business from his parents has passed away today at the age of 82 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

State Fair spokeswoman Karissa Condoianis confirmed that Fletcher, who had been ill with pneumonia, passed away about 8 a.m. .

He and his brother Bill took over the operation from their parents and Fletcher’s now sells half a million corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas alone. His parents launched the battered, fried hot dogs on a stick in 1942 at the Fair, where they sold for 15 cents apiece. “My mother didn’t cook a meal in the kitchen for three months,” Fletcher once recalled. “We were taste-testing corny dogs!”

“There’s 100 ways you can screw up a corny dog,” Skip Fletcher once said. “Corny dogs are simple but they ain’t easy.”