Siri Now Predicts Winner of Super Bowl LI

January 31, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Apple, Falcons, Patriots, Siri, Super Bowl, super bowl LI

Apple has done it again by turning Siri into the ultimate football fan. If you want to brush on any Super Bowl history Siri’s got you covered. You can ask her from a series of logistical questions about the careers of certain players including Tom Brady to even who she think’s we’ll win this year’s Super Bowl championship. So, who does Siri think will win this Super Bowl? “The odds favor the Patriots over the Falcons by 3 points.”

That wasn’t the only update Apple gave Siri. She can also help you find the nearest sports bar on game day. Apple is one of few tech companies to give Super Bowl related updates to their assistants. Just a few days ago, Amazon made similar updates to Alexa in helping you “predict the future.”

We’ll see how close Siri comes to this year’s prediction on Sunday.

