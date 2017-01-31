Several Artist Said To Be Boycotting Grammy’s

Do not be surprised if you do not see the likes of Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Drake at the Grammy’s this year.

According to TMZ, Bieber and Drake have decided to boycott the award show, despite having four and eight nominations respectively, because they do not think they are relevant anymore.

‘He just doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,’ a source told the website.

Kanye, who is up for eight awards, is also boycotting he show, but because he thinks, they are racist since he has never won when going against white artist.