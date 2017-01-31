See How Dallas Ranks with “2017’s Best & Worst Cities For Football Fans”

Attention football fans!
Ever wonder what the best and worst cities in America are for football are?
WalletHub compared 244 U.S. cities with 1 or more college or professional football teams over 17 metrics, and Dallas has (4) Top 10 rankings:
Dallas
- NFL Stadium Capacity – 25th
- Avg. Ticket Price for an NFL Game – 24th
- Performance Level of NFL Team – 8th
- NFL Fan Engagement – 7th
- Number of NFL Championship Wins – 6th
- NFL Attendance – #1
Overall, Dallas ranks 4th and 3rd among large cities.
Thanks to the Cowboys for such a good year, which has a LOT to do with the above rankings.
Can’t wait for next year! GO COWBOYS:)!