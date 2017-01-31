Saudi Prince Buys Tickets For And Brings Squad Of 80 Hawks On Plane

How long do you think it takes to get through TSA with 80 hawks?

Being that the gentleman who brought all these birds on the flight is a Saudi Prince, he probably did not need to wait in a long security line, but it’s fun to think about.

A user on Reddit was sent this photo by a “captain friend,” that shows 80 birds perched on wooden planks right in the middle of the plane.

Most likely these are falcons and not hawks, and surprisingly this practice isn’t as uncommon as you might think. Falconry is a popular practice in the United Arab Emirates, and has been practiced in the Middle East for thousands of years. How else are they supposed to transfer their falcons?

Still, there has to be a less than zero chance of catching any sleep on a plane that has 80 falcons on it.

Via Business Insider

