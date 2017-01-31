Phish Announce ‘The Baker’s Dozen’ Series at Madison Square Garden

January 31, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Phish

By Amanda Wicks

Phish plans on camping out at Madison Square Garden over the summer. The band typically plays a series of New Year’s Eve shows at the venue, but they’ll be setting up shop for 13 live performances beginning in July.

Called The Baker’s Dozen, the string of shows will begin July 21st and wrap up August 6th. After completing their 13 MSG performances, Phish will bring their total number of live shows at the venue to 52, making them part of a small number of artists and bands to play over 50 shows there. Elton John, The Grateful Dead, and Billy Joel are among that company.

Fans can either purchase tickets to individual shows or buy a package of tickets to all 13 performances for the price of 12. Those interested in attending can request tickets through Phish’s website. Statuses will be emailed February 16th.

Friday, July 21
SaturdayJuly 22
SundayJuly 23
TuesdayJuly 25
WednesdayJuly 26
FridayJuly 28
SaturdayJuly 29
SundayJuly 30
TuesdayAugust 1
WednesdayAugust 2
FridayAugust 4
SaturdayAugust 5
SundayAugust 6

 

