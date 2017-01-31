Looking For A Night Out? Check Out This List Of DFW’s Best Bars!

DFW is home to some of the country’s best night life spots. We’re home to a diverse culture from the Deep Ellum music and dive bar scene, to Fort Worth’s party haven 7th street. So really, there is no excuse for anyone not to find a place for them to enjoy a night out on the town.

D Magazine put together a fantastic list of the 143 best bars in DFW, and while we won’t hit every single bar on the list, we’ll go through and pick some of our favorites for you to enjoy!

For All-Around Bars in Dallas, they list:

-Bryan Street Tavern

-Inwood Tavern

-The Dubliner

-Louie’s

For the best Beer Bars, you can make your way to:

-BrainDead Brewing

-Craft and Growler

-The Flying Saucer

-The Ginger Man Uptown

-Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House

For the best Live Music Bars, head to:

-Adair’s Saloon

-Barley House

-The Foundry

-The Rustic

-Twilite Lounge

The Best Patio Bars include:

-Katy Trail Ice House

-Truck Yard

-Vetted Well

Like we said, there are over 143 bars to choose from on this list!

Peep the rest of the best DFW has to offer HERE!

Via D Magazine

