LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Dolly!

Dolly is a 3 year old, 8 lb. Chihuahua mix who was rescued at the last minute from a high kill shelter. She was found wandering the streets and was nothing but skin and bones. Her foster mom saw her sweet face and knew she had to bring her into our program.

Look at Dolly now! She is eating well and is on her way to becoming a healthy girl! She is flourishing in her foster home and everyone who meets her just adores her.

Dolly is crate and house trained and walks well on a leash. She gets along with other dogs, cats and would do best in a home with older children. She is a sweet, loving little girl who loves to snuggle and is looking for a home and a family to call her own.

She has been spayed, is UTD on vaccinations and is being treated for heartworms with a monthly preventative pill.

If you are looking for a little bundle of love and affection to make you smile, please fill out an application to meet her: http://legacyhumanesociety.org /adoptfoster/adoption-applicat ion/