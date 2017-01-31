John Wetton of Asia and King Crimson Dies at 67

Wetton was also an in-demand studio musician. January 31, 2017 7:39 AM
Filed Under: ASIA, king crimson

By Hayden Wright

John Wetton, who fronted prog-rock supergroup Asia, passed away at age 67 after a battle with cancer. The rock veteran also played in bands like King Crimson and Uriah Heep. The announcement was shared through Asia’s Twitter account and few other details are available.

Asia’s self-titled debut album topped the charts for nine weeks and sold in excess of 10 million copies worldwide. It included members of Emerson, Lake and Palmer, the Buggles and Yes. In addition to his work in hit rock groups, Wetton also had a successful career as a studio musician for Bryan Ferry, Roxy Music and others.

See Asia’s announcement here:

