Ft Worth Stock Show Under Fire After Two Horses Die in Rodeo Events

Animal rights groups are calling for a boycott of rodeos, specifically Ft Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, after two horses die during bronc riding competitions.

Each horse came out of the gate and veered to the right as it bucks, slamming head first into a wall and snapping their spines.

“We all saw what happened,” an announcer told the crowd after one of the horses collapsed. “I just want everybody to take a minute. Take a breath.”

“I’ve been going to rodeos since I was five” Rodeo enthusiast LeeAnn Nalls said. “And I turned 50 this year and I’ve only seen one horse die in an arena.”

Within days of each other, two horses die almost exactly the same way during the same competition.

PETA called the treatment of animals in rodeos inhumane, and urged a boycott.

“It’s 2017—a time when animal circuses are shutting down and SeaWorld is on the skids. Rodeos are way out of step with public opinion, and it’s time for them to be relegated to the pages of history books. PETA encourages everyone to stay away from rodeos and to support legislation that protects animals from this abuse.”

Matt Brockman, Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo spokesman said they follow national guidelines and keep animal safety as high concern.

“Injuries occur less than 5/100 of 1 percent,” Brockman said. “So it’s extremely rare.

“We adhere to more than 70 different rules that deal with animal welfare and animal care and handling. We take those rules very seriously we maintain a veterinarian on staff 24 seven through the 23 day run of our show. So I obviously animal welfare is something very important to us.”