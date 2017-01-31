Budweiser Unveils New Pro-Immigration Super Bowl Ad

Budweiser just released a rather relevant Super Bowl ad. The mega Anheuser-Busch brewery told a 60 second tale about a young Adolphus Busch and his initial experiences in America after arriving from Germany in 1857. The ad is titled “Born the Hard Way” as you can see Busch being told, “You’re not wanted here! Go back home!” upon arriving in America after his long trek overseas. It also shows him facing hardships such as escaping from a burning riverboat before finally settling in St. Louis where he met now co-founder Eberhard Anheuser. The story really depicts the origin of the beer.

In light of everything going on in our country politically, this ad could very well strike viewers as a political ad more than anything. But according to Ad Age, the ad wasn’t meant to be political by any means. In fact the commercial was in the works before Trump’s immigration ban was even announced. In a press release, Anheuser-Busch’s vice president Ricardo Marques says, “This commercial shows the start of Budweiser’s journey, and while it is set in the 1800’s, it’s a story we believe will resonate with today’s entrepreneurial generation — those who continue strive for their dreams.”

The ad concludes with the tagline: “When nothing stops your dream this is the beer we drink.”