Boy Scouts Will Now Allow Transgender Boys

January 31, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Transgender

Yesterday, the Boy Scouts of America based in Irving announced that transgender children who identify as boys will be allowed to enroll in boys only programs.  Previously, it was the policy of the Boy Scouts to rely on the gender listed on the child’s birth certificate.  Now, the Boy Scouts will determine gender based on the application filled out by the child’s parents.

“For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs,” a statement made by the Boy Scouts of America said. “However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.”

The decision comes on the heels of a decision made in Secaucus, New Jersey, involving 8 year old Joe Maldonado who was asked to leave his Scout troop when parents and troop leaders learned he is transgender.  Maldonado’s mother said, “I’m so grateful…that they’re accepting and that…[other transgender youth] won’t have to go through what my son went through.”

The Boy Scouts have said that the decision goes into effect immediately, adding “our organization’s local councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest of the child.”  More at Dallas Morning News.

