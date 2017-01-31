Bob Dylan Announces Triple Album of American Standards

By Hayden Wright

Bob Dylan is using the tailwind from his surprise Nobel Prize win to release a new triple album, including a cover of Frank Sinatra’s “I Could Have Told You.”

Triplicate will contain three albums of American standards, from “The Best Is Yet To Come” to “Stormy Weather.” The first Sinatra cover serves as a teaser for Dylan’s approach to other songs in the pop canon.

Check out “I Could Have Told You” and the full track list for Dylan’s Triplicate below.

Bob Dylan’s Triplicate:

‘Til The Sun Goes Down:

I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans September of My Years I Could Have Told You Once Upon a Time Stormy Weather This Nearly Was Mine That Old Feeling It Gets Lonely Early My One and Only Love Trade Winds

Devil Dolls:

Braggin’ As Time Goes By Imagination How Deep Is the Ocean P.S. I Love You The Best Is Yet to Come But Beautiful Here’s That Rainy Day Where Is the One There’s a Flaw in My Flue

Comin’ Home Late: