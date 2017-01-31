90-Year-Old Man Provides Tips to Combat Loneliness After Losing His Partner

British 90-year-old Derek Taylor was on a path to combat loneliness after losing his partner. He felt as though he had no one to talk to. Face with this problem, he decided to do something about it. So he wrote a list of ways to combat loneliness. And boy, they’re heart warming and very solid advice. In a BBC interview, Derek stated, “The older you get, the less people seem to contact you.” Some of the tips were to use the phone more often. Get in touch with neighbors. “Try and socialize and meet as many people as I possibly could do.”

He shared these tips with Manchester City Council in which they put in a nice leaflet about their “age-friendly” outreach program. In this leaflet, Taylor mentions, “Coffee mornings are an ideal chance to discuss current events, including plans for future projects for the over-50s, and how homes and neighbourhoods can be designed to be age-friendly.”

While all of these sound like normal tips to fight loneliness, it means a little more when someone fighting their own battle can provide them.

“You feel as though you’re alive again,” he said at the end of the video.

