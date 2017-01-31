300 Gallons Of White Glue Spilled On Texas 121 In Grapevine

North Texas drivers were stuck in traffic Tuesday morning Jan. 31 for a pretty odd reason.

In Grapevine, TX on state highway 121, a bobtail truck overturned while being towed and spilled about 300 gallons of white glue, forcing police to close part of the highway.

No injuries were reported and the accident occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on a portion of the highway near Sandy Lake Road in east Grapevine.

Northbound lanes of Texas 121 and one southbound lane were closed for more than four hours.

Crews spread sand on the highway to clean up the glue.