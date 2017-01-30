You Could Read 200 Books a Year in the Time You Spend on Social Media

January 30, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: books, New Year, Resolution, Warren Buffet

The title itself sounds crazy, we know. But when we do the math, it doesn’t seem so crazy after all. This idea all started with a simple Warren Buffett quote when asked about the secret to success. His response? “Read 500 pages like this every day. That’s how knowledge works. It builds up, like compound interest. All of you can do it, but I guarantee not many of you will…” So, why books when I could be checking in on all of my favorite celebrities and who wore what better? Because books are where we grow. Books give us the conviction quit an old job and start a new one. Books give us an urge to travel, and well, books are knowledge.

So here’s the math:

Assuming the books you pick up are around 40,000-50,000 words per book, that’s about 10 million words. This sounds crazy still, but stay with us.

Assuming then you read on average 300-400 words per minute, that’s now a total of 25,000 minutes or 417 hours. I know you’re thinking, “But I work 40+ hours a week, where am I going to find 417 hours a year?” The answer is simple: in your empty time. What’s this? The average American spends 608 hours on social media and about 1642 hours on TV. That’s a lot of time right there! 417 doesn’t look so band anymore, right?

It all starts with execution though. According Quartz contributor, Charles Chu, Remove the bad habits from your area, add the books in a place where you can see them and are easily accessible, and you just might be on to something. While you may or may not finish 200 books  a year, seems like a smarter and different resolution for 2017 than another diet you’ve chosen to try.

 

 

