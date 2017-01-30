Starbucks Plans To Hire At Least 10,000 Refugees Over The Next 5 Years

January 30, 2017 7:12 AM By JT
Filed Under: Ban, Donald Trump, hire, howard schultz, refugees, Starbucks

In a response to the indefinite ban of Syrian refugees enacted by President Trump, Starbucks chairman and CEO Howard Schultz promises the company will hire at least 10,000 refugees over the next five years.

In a letter to his employees, Schultz said this new effort would being in the United States, where they company would focus on hiring immigrants and refugees “who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel.”  Schultz also has plans to make a concerted effort to support coffee growers in Mexico, provide health care to workers if theirs had been repeal, and continue an Obama-led program that would give immigrants brought to the country as children a two-year reprieve from deportation as well as a work permit.

Schultz, a noted Hillary Clinton supporter, also vowed to communicate with employees more frequently about any troubles and issues they face writing, “I am hearing the alarm you all are sounding that the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack.”

Via CBS

