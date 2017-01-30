Starbucks Launches Voice-Ordering App Today

If you have an Amazon device with Alexa, as of today, you can order your Starbucks with your voice using the app. iPhone users aren’t far behind. Today, the coffee giant has gathered a group of 1,000 to beta test voice ordering for iOS. Starbucks is calling it “on command” ordering and chief technology officer Gerri Martin-Flickinger said, Starbucks plans to “learn a lot from both of these experiences and to evolve them over time.” Voice ordering for iPhone users is expected to be available later this year.
Photo by NEAL/AFP/Getty Images