Starbucks Launches Voice-Ordering App Today

January 30, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Alexa, Amazon, angela, Angela Chase, App, coffee, iPhone, Starbucks, voice order, voice ordering, voice ordering app

If you have an Amazon device with Alexa, as of today, you can order your Starbucks with your voice using the app.  iPhone users aren’t far behind.  Today, the coffee giant has gathered a group of 1,000 to beta test voice ordering for iOS.  Starbucks is calling it “on command” ordering and chief technology officer Gerri Martin-Flickinger said, Starbucks plans to “learn a lot from both of these experiences and to evolve them over time.”  Voice ordering for iPhone users is expected to be available later this year.

