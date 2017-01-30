Possible New Device From Netflix Could Take Your Binge Watching To New Laziness Heights

January 30, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, binge watching, brainwaves, headband, Mindflix, Netflix, new, tech

A new device being worked on by Netflix’s engineers could be a whole new beginning to lazy binge watching.

Known as Mindflix, the company’s engineers constructed a makeshift device that allows viewers to choose what they want to watch using only their brainwaves.  Yes that’s right.  Watching what you want with only the use of your brainwaves.

The item is a modified version of a Muse headband, which is designed to monitor brain activity for meditation purposes outfitted with a motion sensor.

Now we do know the Muse can’t tell exactly what you are thinking, but only how much activity there is at any given time in your frontal lobe. So as far as we know, the device would currently only work for binary options.

However, this device does have an eerie similarity to some of the lazy tech people used in Wall-E.  Let’s just hope it never gets to that point!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live