Pac-Man Pioneer and Namco Founder Masaya Nakamura Dead At 91

January 30, 2017 8:07 AM By JT
Filed Under: founder, Japan, masaya nakamura, namco, Pac-Man, video game

Masaya Nakamura, fouder of the video game company Namco which is behind the most popular arcade game of all time Pac-Man is dead at the age of 91.  He reportedly died over a week ago on the 22nd, but his death was only just announced  by Namco today.

Nakamura founded Namco in 1955 as a company operating mechanical horses on the roof of a department store.  After undergoing a variety of changes and expansion Namco grew to be Japan’s third largest video game developer.  Pac-Man was invented by Toru Iwatani in 1980, started as an arcade game and has become a cultural phenomenon, spanning incredible merchandise sales, a television program, theme parks, and even appearances in films.

Details of Nakamura’s death were not made readily available.

Via Variety

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live