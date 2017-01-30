Ohio Woman Marries Pizza Because She Has Life Figured Out

January 30, 2017 5:35 AM By JT
Filed Under: food, Funny, High School, Homecoming, Ohio, pepperoni, Pizza, Snack, Wedding

It all began when Christine Wagner posted of her wearing her grandmother’s wedding dress online.

Wearing grandma's wedding dress lmaoooo. I'm getting married but it's to pizza 🍕🍕 Sorry bois I'm a taken woman 🍕

A photo posted by Christine 🐌 (@tinywickedwitch) on

As you can see, sorry boys, Christine only had eyes for pizza, but what started as an innocent joke took on a life of its own.

Photographer Marcy Harris felt that they could take this pizza love further, and set up and entire photo shoot for Christine to marry her favorite food.  Over the next several days, they set up the “wedding,” including creating a tiny bow tie for the pizza to wear, and a delicious and gigantic candy ring for Christine to wear.

They decided to hold the ceremony the same day as Christine’s homecoming ball, so kill two birds with one stone for the makeup and hair.

You can see the rest of the pictures from the magical photo shoot HERE!

Via Metro

