A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for 84-year-old Willie Berrier from Cedar Hill was reported missing in Dallas at 10:30 in the morning.

#MISSING CRITICAL Willie T Berrier 84yoa driving white Chevy Trailblazer Texas LP DYP3700 Longhorn sticker on rear glass pic.twitter.com/hKQLPlZ1l4 — Cedar Hill Police (@CedarHillPolice) January 29, 2017

Luckily, shortly before 9pm Berrier was found, and he would safely be returned to his family.

***UPDATE*** #CriticalMissing Willie T Berrier has been #LOCATED safe and is being reunited with family members — Cedar Hill Police (@CedarHillPolice) January 30, 2017

Police would not release any further information on the circumstances of Berrier’s disappearance. They issued the Silver Alert because he previously had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Via NBC

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter