Local High School Finally Released From Lock Down Due to alleged Bomb threat

A lock down has been lifted at Byron Nelson high school in Trophy club that took place today at 3:30 p.m.

Northwest Independent School District said at 6:15 p.m. that “police have determined it is safe to release the students who remain in the building”. Students are being escorted to a nearby middle school where parents can pick up their children from. Students who drove their own cars are being asked to leave their vehicle over night while police and officials investigate. Students were also asked to leave their backpacks at school according to the school district. The lock down took place at the end of the school day and kept students in 3 hours longer than normal.

The SWAT team is still on campus along with police and FBI to help investigate the threat.

The school district has said ‘All students are safe, and no injuries were reported”.