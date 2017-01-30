Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack Headline Las Vegas Hard Rock Festival

By Radio.com Staff

Godsmack and Avenged Sevenfold will headline the first annual Las Rageous festival. Held in downtown Las Vegas, the two-day hard rock fest will take place Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, 2017 with tickets going on sale this Friday, February 3 at 10:00 am PST via the fest’s official website.

Other acts on the bill include Coheed and Cambria, Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, of Mice & Men, The Devil Wears Prada, Breaking Benjamin, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, All That Remains and Escape The Fate.

Non-musical activities will include a food truck village and freak show performances.

The event is being held in at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center located on 3rd Street between Carson and Bridger behind the D Hotel. While the location may seem unfamiliar to out-of-towners, the outdoor area was recently home to the Life Is Beautiful festival.

2-day general admission passes are $99 with 2-day Silver and Gold VIP passes at $299 and $399 respectively.

[tweet https://twitter.com/TheOfficialA7X/status/826082959274999808]