It’s Official the Han Solo Spin-off Movie has Started Production

Today marks the first day of production on the upcoming Han Solo movie.
Director Chris Miller posted the pic from the set on Twitter. The caption is a reference to the controversial statement that Han Shot first in the cantina scene against Greedo in the original 1977 theatrical cut of Star Wars.
The current title on the slate in the photo “Red Cup” is a pun on the famous red “Solo” cup. Alden Ehrenreich is set to star as a young Han Solo along with Donald Glover co starring as a young Lando Calrissian. The film is to be released on May 25th 2018