It’s Official the Han Solo Spin-off Movie has Started Production

January 30, 2017 9:21 PM
Filed Under: han shot first, Han Solo, New Star Wars, production

Today marks the first day of production on the upcoming Han Solo movie.

Director Chris Miller posted the pic from the set on Twitter. The caption is a reference to the controversial statement that Han Shot first in the cantina scene against Greedo in the original 1977 theatrical cut of Star Wars.

The current title on the slate in the photo “Red Cup” is a pun on the famous red “Solo” cup. Alden Ehrenreich is set to star as a young Han Solo along with Donald Glover co starring as a young Lando Calrissian. The film is to be released  on May 25th 2018

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live