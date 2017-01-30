WATCH: Ezekiel Elliot Chases, Tackles Fan at Pro Bowl

January 30, 2017 12:28 PM
Ezekiel Elliot may have a future in law enforcement.  During the NFL Pro Bowl, an unauthorized fan ran onto the field.  Running back Ezekiel Elliot took matters into his own hands (and feet) and chased the fan to the end zone where he was tackled and arrested.  It’s just too bad the fans didn’t simultaneously chant “Citizens Arrest!”  However, at least one person was able to capture the footage!

