Dallas Highway Makes National Teardown List

I-345 in Dallas has made the 2017 list of Freeways Without Futures by the Congress for the New Urbanism. In fact, it came in at #2, just behind Scajaquada Expressway in Buffalo, New York. So where is I-345? It’s an elevated roadway stretching nearly 2 miles and separates Downtown Dallas from Deep Ellum.

Research by A New Dallas, a non-profit led by Patrick Kennedy and Brandon Hancock claims:

“Blowing up I-345 would free up 245 acres for development that could bring in another 27,540 downtown residents and, based on developable-square-footage estimates, more than 22,550 jobs. … And those estimates are conservative. It would restitch the grid, reconnect Deep Ellum and East Dallas to downtown, and allow the active development happening farther up Central Expressway to move south. … What happens then? Within 15 years, as much as $4 billion in new investment and more than $100 million in yearly property tax revenue.”

Not to mention, removing the highway also makes foot traffic more plausible, particularly as new business moves in and everyday conveniences become closer and more pedestrian friendly. More details can be found at Freeways Without Futures including artist renderings in a Dallas without I-345.

Follow Angela Chase on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.