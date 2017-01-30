Bear Attacks Dog and Owner in Florida

January 30, 2017 10:58 PM
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to a black bear attack on Saturday night in Gulf breeze Florida.

A man let his dog out in the front yard only to find out he wasn’t alone at there. The black bear engaged the dog, the Florida man then stepped in and was swatted by the bear. Both the dog and owner were injured, the man was taken to the hospital and was released that night. Neither injury was life threatening to the dog or owner.

Local law enforcement are investigating the incident. Efforts are underway to start trapping in the area. Over the last year the FWC has seen a rising growth in the black bear population in Florida. Authorities urge securing your garbage and removing other attractants is the best way to deter bears from coming on your property.

It is still unknown if authorities have caught the bear responsible for the attack.

