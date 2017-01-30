Antonio Banderas Hospitalized Following Chest Pains After Working Out

A week and a half ago, Antonio Banderas had to be hospitalized while in the United Kingdom after suffering severe chest pains after working out.

One of his reps confirmed to People that Banderas “was admitted to hospital after having experienced chest pain while exercising. However, Antonio was released that same day after doctors performed a check-up which confirmed his good health.”

Some outlets reported his admission as a “major health scare,” although his rep confirmed those reports to be false.

Banderas posted a picture on his Instagram page alluding to his condition, but by all accounts he is fine after the scare.

Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto. Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos. A photo posted by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Via People

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter