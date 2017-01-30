Antonio Banderas Hospitalized Following Chest Pains After Working Out

January 30, 2017 9:11 AM By JT
Filed Under: Antonio Banderas, Chest Pains, exercising, Hospital, Working Out, Zorro

A week and a half ago, Antonio Banderas had to be hospitalized while in the United Kingdom after suffering severe chest pains after working out.

One of his reps confirmed to People that Banderas “was admitted to hospital after having experienced chest pain while exercising.  However, Antonio was released that same day after doctors performed a check-up which confirmed his good health.”

Some outlets reported his admission as a “major health scare,” although his rep confirmed those reports to be false.

Banderas posted a picture on his Instagram page alluding to his condition, but by all accounts he is fine after the scare.

Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto. Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos.

A photo posted by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) on

Via People

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live