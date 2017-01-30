Alice Cooper & Deep Purple Announce North American Tour

January 30, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, tours

By Radio.com Staff

Alice Cooper and Deep Purple will hit the road this summer.

Related: Alice Cooper: ‘How Can You Trust a President Who Doesn’t Play Golf?’

The Edgar Winter Group has been tapped as support.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3rd. Check out the rockers’ summer itinerary below.

8/12 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
8/13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
8/15 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
8/16 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
8/18 – Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8/19 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion
8/23 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
8/24 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
8/26 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater
8/27 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
8/28 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
8/30 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center
9/01 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
9/02 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Never miss a tour date from Alice Cooper with Eventful.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live