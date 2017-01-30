Alice Cooper & Deep Purple Announce North American Tour

By Radio.com Staff
Alice Cooper and Deep Purple will hit the road this summer.
The Edgar Winter Group has been tapped as support.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3rd. Check out the rockers’ summer itinerary below.
8/12 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
8/13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
8/15 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
8/16 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
8/18 – Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8/19 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion
8/23 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
8/24 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
8/26 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater
8/27 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
8/28 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
8/30 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center
9/01 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
9/02 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
