Airplane Repairs Uncovers Over $400K Worth Of Cocaine

January 30, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: "Cocaine", 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, american airlines, Colombia, dea, Miami, Oklahoma, Tulsa

In Tulsa, OK. 31 pounds of cocaine was accidentally discovered stashed in the nose of an American Airlines aircraft that authorities say is worth around $434,000.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Justin Green said the plane arrived in Miami from Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday. It was then flagged for maintenance and sent that same day to Tulsa International Airport, where American Airlines has a maintenance base.

While working on the nose gear, an airline employee noticed what looked like a clump of insulation or an object that resembled a brick and called the sheriff’s office to inspect the suspicious find.

The case has since been turned over to the DEA.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live