Airplane Repairs Uncovers Over $400K Worth Of Cocaine

In Tulsa, OK. 31 pounds of cocaine was accidentally discovered stashed in the nose of an American Airlines aircraft that authorities say is worth around $434,000.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Justin Green said the plane arrived in Miami from Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday. It was then flagged for maintenance and sent that same day to Tulsa International Airport, where American Airlines has a maintenance base.

While working on the nose gear, an airline employee noticed what looked like a clump of insulation or an object that resembled a brick and called the sheriff’s office to inspect the suspicious find.

The case has since been turned over to the DEA.