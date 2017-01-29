Stranger Things Wins SAG – Winona Ryder Storms the Internet with Facial Expressions

Stranger Things has won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series tonight.

The cast stole the hearts of viewers when they first appeared on screen Summer of 2016. The Netflix series beat out Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey and Westworld.

David Harbour delivered an impassioned acceptance speech of unity, touching on actors, politics and modern day monsters. The speech caused a flurry of emotions – both onstage and off. Co-star Winona Ryder had a slew of facial expressions to accompany the speech.

Many viewers are calling for Winona to win an SAG Award for her full range of emotions on stage.