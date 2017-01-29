Stranger Things Wins SAG – Winona Ryder Storms the Internet with Facial Expressions

January 29, 2017 9:45 PM
Filed Under: Faces, Winona Ryder, Netflix, Award, SAG, 2017, Stranger Things, Facial Expressions

Stranger Things has won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series tonight.

The cast stole the hearts of viewers when they first appeared on screen Summer of 2016. The Netflix series beat out Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey and Westworld. 

David Harbour delivered an impassioned acceptance speech of unity, touching on actors, politics and modern day monsters. The speech caused a flurry of emotions – both onstage and off. Co-star Winona Ryder had a slew of facial expressions to accompany the speech.

Many viewers are calling for Winona to win an SAG Award for her full range of emotions on stage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live