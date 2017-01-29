Here’s What It Looks Like to Get Caught in an Avalanche

January 29, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Avalanche, National Geographic, Snowboarder

If you’ve never seen an avalanche happening from a first person point of view, here’s your chance. Snowboarder Tom Oye approached the top of an icy mountain in preparation for a ride when suddenly an avalanche occurred. You can see the speed of the avalanche as Tom was being pushed downward. He quickly took action and deployed his airbag, which you can hear inflating in the background. Needless to say this was a huge lesson learned to check mountain conditions before going out for a ride.

