Greenville Bar And Grill To Cease Operations And Close Next Month

January 29, 2017 11:00 AM
A Dallas staple since the 1930s, the Greenville Bar and Grill will close permanently February 7th after the owners lost their lease.

Shawn Foley took ownership of the address on Greenville Ave after the original location underwent several changes in ownership and types of business since he visited the restaurant as a college student in the 80s.  The location, at 2817 Greenville Avenue, saw times as an Asian restaurant and even a pub before Foley took the reigns and converted it back.

Unfortunately, once again Greenville Bar and Grill will close its doors, as announced by Foley on Facebook.

Until its final day, the restaurant will have happy hour all day everyday, which means plenty of discounts on its delicious food and drink.

Greenville Bar and Grill was one of the first places in Dallas to get a beer license after the end of prohibition, and in the 1940s, a man named Pat Zaby was quoted as saying that Greenville Bar and Grill “was a clean-cut place where you could bring your wives and kids and get something to eat and have a few beers with your neighbors.”

