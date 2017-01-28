Trash Truck Cameras Watching Our Every Move

January 28, 2017 8:49 PM
Cameras are everywhere – dash-cams, store surveillance, home security, stop lights, street corners, school buses – you name it, there’s likely a camera. One unusual place they’re starting to appear is on city trash trucks. North Texas cities are beginning to line the front, back and sides of garbage trucks with cameras. The footage is used by the waste management companies, as well as local police.

The City of Plano has been using this system for years; however, Frisco, McKinney and Prosper have all added the technology within the past few months.

These fleets of trucks equipped with cameras act as mobile surveillance systems, covering literally every corner.

“With these trucks driving around and having a full perspective, it’s a great tool for us,” Plano Police said.

Some residents feel the garbage trucks may get too close and pose an invasion of privacy. Many trash collectors drive through alleys and between homes/businesses that otherwise are left private.

