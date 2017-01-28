This Video Of A Baby Sloth Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

OK, we’ll be honest. When it all comes down to it, this is a nature video.

But it’s one of the cutest nature videos we’ve ever seen! We’re not alone either: this video is quickly going viral.

It features “Coyote Peterson” (on his Brave Wilderness YouTube channel) handling B-Rad the three-toed sloth. B-Rad does everything from play with Coyote’s hat…to eat a leaf. It’s kind of relaxing to watch!

Feel free to watch it and “AWWWW!” like we did.

And he DOES look like a little Yeti!

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.