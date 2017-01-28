Sir John Hurt Of ‘Alien’ And ‘Elephant Man’ Fame Reportedly Dead At 77

January 28, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: alien, Harry Potter, Midnight Express, Pancreatic Cancer, Sir John Hurt, The Elephant Man, V for Vendetta

Legendary British actor (and Hollywood legend) Sir John Hurt has apparently passed away at the age of 77.  Cause of death: pancreatic cancer.

He was a two-time Oscar-nominated actor: for his roles in The Elephant Man (scene below) and Midnight Express.

But most people will remember him from Alien (watch his famous scene below: VIEWER ADVISORY), three Harry Potter films (scene below) and V for Vendetta.

Hurt was knighted just two years ago: he was a UK citizen.

Source: TMZ

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live