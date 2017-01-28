Orlando Bloom Stopped By High School To Help Teach Drama Class With Former Instructor

Students at Cheadle Hulme High School in Greater Manchester, England had quite the surprise when they went to their drama class.

Orlando Bloom dropped in to help teach a class along-side his former drama teacher Patsy Rodenburg, to help the kids with developing a “strong speaking voice, increasing presence and improving posture, facial expression and eye contact.”

“CHEADLE HULME HIGH SCHOOL finding a voice…with PATSY RODENBURG my drama school teacher and her passion to bring voice and rhetoric into all state schools with her new program CICERO and the LAURUS TRUST,” Bloom shared on Instagram.

Needless to say, this was a class those kids will never forget!

