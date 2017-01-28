Great List Of Things You’ll Regret When You’re Older

January 28, 2017 11:06 AM
There are a lot of different fun lists out there about things to do when you’re younger or bucket list places to visit.

Well here is one list that makes you think a bit about your life and the decisions we all make or don’t make.  Some of the biggest things most people wish they did more of was travel more, learn another language, getting out of a bad relationship, and not listening to your parent’s advice when you were younger.  We think that last one is definitely one thing we all wish we did when we were younger!

Remember, one of the worst things in life is regret.  Check out the list here on Buzzfeed.

