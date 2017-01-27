Which Of These Local Ad Jingles Do You Consider The Most Catchy?

January 27, 2017 5:07 PM
Dallas, DFW, Fort Worth, local, Metroplex, North Texas

If you’re a native of DFW or lived here for at least the past 15 years, there are a couple of local ads that you’re bound to know by heart.  In fact you’re bound to know them so well, that they might as well be considered infectious.

One of the newest ad jingles that you’re likely to get stuck in your head is the odd rap that comes from MINT Dentistry.  But we’re more concerned with jingles of the past.

So which do you think is most likely to be stuck in your head over and over?  Our picks come from the likes of Westway Ford, Trophy Nissan and Dalworth Clean.

