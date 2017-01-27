Watch Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy in ‘Portlandia’ Comedy Sketch

By Robyn Collins

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco made a surprise appearance in a new episode of Portlandia, playing an artist being accused of copyright infringement.

Tweedy delivered a pre-filmed testimonial that plays during a quirky infomercial for a shady music copyright lawyer, played by Fred Armisen.

Armisen’s character’s slogan: “I don’t even have to hear your melody to know that someone else stole it!”

As the satire continues, Tweedy claims, “It turns out he owns the key of ‘G,’ which has made life very difficult for me as a songwriter. He’s just one step ahead of you at every turn.”

In the season premiere of the show, Armisen and Carrie Brownstein gave career advice to Run the Jewels on how to promote their album.