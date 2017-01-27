The Original ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Cast Is Reuniting In Dallas

Dammit, Janet…we can’t wait for Fan Expo Dallas!

Even though we knew Rocky Horror Picture Show star Tim Curry (Dr. Frank-N-Furter: A Scientist) was slated to make an appearance at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center event (which runs March 31st-April 2nd), we just heard that some other RHPS celebrity cast members will be joining him: Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors: A Hero), Patricia Quinn (Magenta: A Domestic), Nell Campbell (Columbia: A Groupie/Little Nell) and DFW’s own Meat Loaf (Eddie: Ex Delivery Boy).

A head’s up, though: Tim Curry will only be at the Expo on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd. Everyone else should be there the full three days.

Source: GuideLive

