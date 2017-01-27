The Original ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Cast Is Reuniting In Dallas

January 27, 2017 7:06 AM By JT
Filed Under: Barry Bostwick, Fan Expo Dallas, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Meat Loaf, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn, RHPS, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Tim Curry

Dammit, Janet…we can’t wait for Fan Expo Dallas!

Even though we knew Rocky Horror Picture Show star Tim Curry (Dr. Frank-N-Furter: A Scientist) was slated to make an appearance at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center event (which runs March 31st-April 2nd), we just heard that some other RHPS celebrity cast members will be joining him: Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors: A Hero), Patricia Quinn (Magenta: A Domestic), Nell Campbell (Columbia: A Groupie/Little Nell) and DFW’s own Meat Loaf (Eddie: Ex Delivery Boy).

A head’s up, though: Tim Curry will only be at the Expo on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd.  Everyone else should be there the full three days.

Source: GuideLive

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live