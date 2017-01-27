Snickers Will Air The Very First Live Super Bowl Ad

January 27, 2017 6:00 AM By JT
Snickers has done Super Bowl commercials with everyone from Robin Williams to Betty White to Danny Trejo to Willem Dafoe.  But they’ve never done this before.

On Sunday, February 5, 2017 Snickers will air their very first live Super Bowl ad.

It will star Adam Driver (of Girls and Star Wars: The Force Awakens fame).  We’re not exactly sure what it will be about (showdown, dead cowboy, stunt horses?): other than what’s featured in the four teaser videos that Snickers has released (you can watch one of them above).

The 30-second spot will air in the first commercial break of the 3rd Quarter of Super Bowl LI.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

