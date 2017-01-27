President Donald Trump Calls Madonna ‘Disgusting’

"What she said was disgraceful to our whole country." January 27, 2017 10:13 AM
By Robyn Collins

By Robyn Collins

President Donald Trump spoke to Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday, (Jan. 26). In a conversation that mostly took aim at the media, Trump also blasted Madonna for her recent comments about the White House.

During the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Madonna said, “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” She later said her comments were taken out of context.

But Trump didn’t accept her apology. “Honestly, she’s disgusting,” he told Hannity. “I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

In regards to a story that Trump removed the Martin Luther King bust from the oval office, Trump assured Hannity it was not true. “That’s a very serious charge,” he said of the false story. “That’s a racist charge.”

Additionally, he commented on the Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich’s tweet aimed at his son 10-year-old son Barron Trump, suggesting that he will be a “homeschool shooter.”

“It’s a failing show, and Alec Baldwin’s a disaster,” Trump said. “But for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son is a disgrace.” Watch Trump’s comments below.

