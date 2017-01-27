Natalie Portman Channels Demi Moore in ‘Vanity Fair’

In August 1991, Demi Moore’s iconic pregnant nude photo hit newsstands on the cover of Vanity Fair. The photo was taken by famed fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz. 26 years later, Leibovitz and Vanity Fair are paying homage to that photo with a similar shot of a pregnant Natalie Portman in Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue.

Portman has just been nominated for her third Oscar for her portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy in the days after her husband’s assassination in Jackie. Coincidentally, when Portman expected her Best Actress Oscar for Black Swan, she was pregnant with her first child. If she wins again, it would seem that pregnancy definitely becomes the 35 year old. Perhaps that is why Vanity Fair fashion and style director, Jessica Diehl, said the shoot “was about capturing Natalie at her most radiant.”

